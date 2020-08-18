Gonzaga Prep to offer distance, limited in-person learning this fall

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Preparatory School families will have two options for how their student begins the upcoming school year.

G Prep announced its back to campus plan on Tuesday and will allow students to either begin the year with full digital or limited in-person instruction. Students who choose in-person learning will go to class in small groups, one day per week.

Administrators said the phased plan was made in consultation with the Spokane Regional Health District. The school plans to decrease the number of students on campus each day to a maximum of 25 percent of the student body and reduce class sizes to an average of six students.

Additionally, each grade will be divided into four cohorts in order to decrease the potential exposure and spread of COVID.

“If the school is successful in preventing COVID spread in this initial phase, we will work to incrementally expand students’ access to in-person instruction,” administrators said in an email to parents. “Alternatively, if our experience demonstrates that we are unable to prevent or minimize COVID outbreaks and experience disruption to our in-person instruction, then we will be prepared to move to fully digital learning until we are confident we can ensure the health and safety of our students and our faculty/staff.”

Students who opt for in-person instruction will be required to sign an agreement acknowledging new school rules and an honor code. Meantime, parents will be required to sign an agreement acknowledging the risk and commitment to ensure their child and family act in a manner that minimizes the potential health impact of their decisions on fellow community members.

G Prep is offering a tuition rebate of five percent to families. President Michael Dougherty said the rebate is in recognition that some programs will be limited for part or all of the school year. It will be applied quarterly if students have not yet returned to fully in-person instruction.

The school will send a detailed plan and answers to frequently asked questions by the end of the week.

