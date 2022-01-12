Gonzaga Prep temporarily moving classes online because of surge in COVID cases

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash.– Gonzaga Preparatory School is temporarily taking its classes online because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Gonzaga Prep said students would start online learning Wednesday, Jan. 12. The school plans on being back to in-person learning on Jan. 24.

School leaders said the move is in response to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, people quarantining after they were exposed and other illnesses like the flu.

“We believe that this decision will give our students the best educational experience and provide them the opportunity to finish the semester strong. We do not take this decision lightly, and want to affirm our commitment to providing an exceptional college preparatory, holistic, Jesuit education,” the school said in an email sent to families.

RELATED: Lack of COVID-19 tests forces Mead School District to cancel sporting events, practices and ‘test-to-stay’ program

RELATED: Spokane area school districts need emergency substitutes as COVID-19 cases spike

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.