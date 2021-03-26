Gonzaga Prep moving to full-time, in-person learning in mid-April

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Prep announced Friday that it will bring all students back to campus five days a week beginning in mid-April.

The local Catholic School has had some level of in-person learning since the start of the school year, but said the transition to full-time, in-person learning comes as the state transitions to the latest school guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee announced that Washington schools can follow reduced social distancing requirements, meaning students can be seated three-feet apart instead of six-feet apart.

“The school has strongly advocated for this change, and we are confident in our ability to maintain a safe environment that meets the educational and social needs of our students,” said President Michael Dougherty.

Additional information and a detailed plan will be available by April 2. The move to full-time, in-person learning will begin April 12. Families who chose a digital-only schedule will continue to have that option.

