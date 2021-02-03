Gonzaga Prep brings students back to full-day, in-person instruction

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students at Gonzaga Prep have returned to full-day, in-person instruction on a rotating schedule.

This past semester, students were learning in-person, but were going to school for a half-day, every other day. Under the new plan, students remain in two cohorts and will be in classrooms every other day, but will be learning in-person for a full day.

“The recommendation by local and state health officials to bring students more fully back on campus was consistent wth our experience of the low risk of transmission of COVID at schools that closely follow health guidance,” said Derek Duchesne, vice principal of academics.

In a release, school officials said the move to full days addresses “one of the most difficult aspects of educating students through a pandemic and in a hybrid model: The loss of relationship and connection that grows through simply being together.”

The new schedule allows time each school day for students to participate in activities, clubs and faith formation – all while following COVID protocols. There is also extra time for students to connect with teachers and school counselors.

“Seeing our students reconnect and have time for fun interactions is uplifting for our whole community. We are excited to have intentional time for students to learn more about mental health and wellness, attend Mass, and have conversations about racial justice. Club time is also built in so that we can nurture the wide variety of student interests,” said Peg Haun-McEwen, dean of students. “When you ask a student what they missed most in the last year, the answer if often ‘community.’ By having community time each day, we are striving to support the whole person and bring life back into student life.”

