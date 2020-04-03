Gonzaga postpones commencement ceremonies to September

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University announced Friday that annual spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ceremonies will now take place during Labor Day weekend, September 4-7, according to an email sent to the Gonzaga community.

GU joins other local universities to postpone graduation weekends. Washington State University and the University of Idaho previously announced their commencement weekends would be postponed to later in the year.

