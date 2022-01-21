Gonzaga passes tough test against San Francisco, improves to 15-2

by Keith Osso

copyright 4 news now

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a slower start than we are used to seeing, the Gonzaga Bulldogs got things going late in the first half on the way to a 78-62 win over San Francisco Thursday night in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Chet Holmgren had one of his best games of his short career with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.

The Dons were not afraid of the nations top-ranked team and quickly built a double-digit lead on the road.

Drew Timme had a rough first half making just 1 of 8 shots, but responded in the second half finishing with 23 points.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 15-2 on the season and 4-0 in the West Coast Conference.

Next up for the Zags is another home game next Thursday when they host LMU.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.