Gonzaga overcomes slow start to run away with another win

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SAN DIEGO — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs didn’t get off to the fast start we have grown used to, but they looked every bit the part the rest of the way as they blow out San Diego 90-62 Thursday night.

The Toreros were able to get Gonzaga’s offense out of rhythm and had a 19-14 edge with 8:44 remaining in the first half. But Gonzaga goes on a bit run before halftime going to the locker room up 11.

The second half was all Gonzaga as they pull away and leave no doubt on the way to another win.

Drew Timme led the way for the Zags with 21 points and 7 rebounds, Corey Kispert with almost the same stat line goes for 19 points and 8 rebounds. Freshaman Jalen Suggs finishes with 17 points.

With the win the Zags improve to 16-0 0n the season, and 7-0n in the West Coast Conference.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a matchup with Pepperdine Saturday in Malibu, tipoff is at 5pm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.