Gonzaga overcomes Saint Mary’s Challenge for win

by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — After Saint Mary’s cut a more than 20 point lead down to just 8 with 3:10 left in the game, Julian Strawther hit two massive shots from beyond the arc over the course of two minutes, to help Gonzaga pull away for the win.

The Bulldogs struggled early in the game scoring from the field, but the inside presence of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren proved to be too much for the Gaels. Timme finished with a game high 25 points on 11/16 shooting.

With the win Gonzaga extends their win streak against Saint Mary’s to 6 and remains perfect in WCC play. Up next for them will be a trip down to Malibu to take on Pepperdine on Wednesday evening. In their first meeting this year the Bulldogs blew out the Waves 117-83.

