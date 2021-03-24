Gonzaga off day: Visiting the famous Hoosier Gym

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There are few sports movies more iconic than Hoosiers, and the home gym of the Hickory Huskers is still alive and well in a town called Knightstown, Indiana.

Anyone that knows me knows how much I love movies. Honestly if KXLY had a movie department, that would be my job instead of sports. When I get the chance to have my two favorite hobbies overlap each other, I always take advantage.

Gonzaga played in Hinkle Fieldhouse Monday in their win over Oklahoma, and will play there again Sunday in their Sweet 16 matchup with Creighton. That was my first trip to Hinkle and I was blown away by the history and the throwback feel of it. That Fieldhouse is the scene of the state championship game at the end of Hoosiers where they famously measure the rim to show it’s the same size court as their gym back in Hickory. Well today, I got to visit their gym back in ‘Hickory.’

In visiting Hoosier Gym, I met Robert Garner the events coordinator and author of “Eleven Life Lessons,” a book about lessons from the movie. He is an encyclopedia of knowledge of the gym itself and the movie. I could have sat and listened to his stories all day long.

Stepping into that gym was like stepping inside my childhood. I’ve seen Hoosiers probably 50 times and it is set up exactly the same. It’s exciting, and surreal at the same time. I asked Robert what people did the most, a granny shot, or run the picket fence, he said the granny shot. So of course I did the granny shot (though it took and embarrassing amount of attempts to make on).

Seriously if you are a fan of hoops, or movies, or both and you are in the Indianapolis area, it’s well worth your time to make the 40 minute drive to Knightstown and Hoosier Gym, what a fun day.