Gonzaga off day: Taking a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are off to the Sweet Sixteen, but they don’t play until Sunday. They are stuck in the bubble, but I’m not, so I took advantage of great opportunity supplied by the welcome committee of the city, and the people at IMS.

When I checked in to pick up my media credential they told me about an opportunity Tuesday to drive on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I couldn’t wait for Tuesday.

I attended the race about ten years ago with a media pass and have walked on the track before, but to get to drive? Count me in.

I grew up the son of a racing fan. My father is a lifelong staple at Stateline Speedway, Spokane Raceway park, and the old Fairgrounds. So I’ve known the story of Tom Sneva since I was a kid. The Spokane native won the biggest race in motorsports the Indianapolis 500 back in 1983 I believe with an engine built by Jim Tipke. Now if my memory serves, Tipke, also from Spokane, was way ahead of the pack when it came to pushing the limits of what an engine could do.

It was cool to meet the President of the speedway, J. Douglas Boles, today and when he asked where I was from, he jumped at the chance to tell be about Sneva being the first person to go 200 and 210 miles an hour at that speedway.

Getting a chance to drive on this track, even at a controlled speed was just too cool for words. It means a lot, because I know it’s gonna be cool to tell my dad about it tonight.

The tour was great, they put us in Chevy Tahoe’s the official pace car of Indy and took us around the track a few laps, letting us get up to a fun speed on the backstretch, we got up around the century mark. The President of the track was filling us in with fun details over a radio to keep with social distancing.

What a cool day and a fun experience I will never forget, sometimes it really is cool to have our job.