Gonzaga gets #1 overall seed for second straight year

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team was selected as the #1 seed in the West for the NCAA Division I basketball tournament.

The 68-team men’s field was announced at 3 p.m., with Gonzaga being the first college being named to the bracket. Gonzaga was projected to be the first seed in the West for quite some time, considering they were ranked as the best team in college basketball for most of the season, along with winning the West Coast Conference Championship.

Gonzaga will play a 16-seed in the First Round of the tournament on March 17th in Portland. They will play Georgia State Thursday, if they get the win, they will play the winner of Memphis and Boise State in the 2nd round, Saturday.

The NCAA women’s tournament will have its seeds selected around 5 p.m.

