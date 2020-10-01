Gonzaga men’s basketball to take on Baylor in Indianapolis this December
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will take on the Baylor Bears in Indianapolis this December.
The two teams – which some sports experts say are the top two teams heading into the season — will meet at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. This will be the sixth all-time meeting for the teams.
The Zags have won all five of the previous meetings against BU, with four under head coach Mark Few. This will be the fifth meeting on a neutral court.
In their last game, GU knocked off the Bears, 83-71, in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City.
The game will tip off at 10 a.m. PST and will be broadcast on CBS Sports. It will be played with no fans in attendance.