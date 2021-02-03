Gonzaga men’s basketball to now play Pacific on Thursday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Joel Ayayi shoots freethrow during game against University of Texas Arlington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketeball team will travel to Stockton to play Pacific on Thursday.

The Zags were set to play Loyola Marymount, but the Lions had to cancel the game due to COVID-19 related protocol within their program.

For the past few days, there has been wide speculation about who the Zags might play, but the West Coast Conference was able to modify its game schedules.

Thursday’s game will be televised on CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m.

