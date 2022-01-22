Gonzaga men’s basketball games vs. San Diego, Pepperdine rescheduled

by Will Wixey

SAN MATEO, Calif. — The West Coast Conference announced new dates for Gonzaga men’s basketball games at San Diego and Pepperdine.

The Zags play USD on Feb. 3, and Pepperdine on Feb. 17. Both are away games.

The Zags were going to play Pepperdine on Feb. 3, but the conference postponed the game to accommodate for the USD game. The USD game was originally on Dec. 30, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols for both teams.

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2.

