Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few up for Naismith Coach of the Year award

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s basketball head coach Mark Few has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

If selected, this would be Few’s second time winning the award.

Few is a finalist among 10 other coaches, including Patrick Chambers (Penn State), Scott Drew (Baylor), Brian Dutcher (San Diego State), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Greg McDermott (Creighton), Bruce Pearl (Auburn), Mark Pope (BYU) and John Calipari (Kentucky).

“These coaches have shown their talent throughout the season, proving themselves as viable candidates to win this award,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “How their teams perform under pressure during their respective conference tournaments will have a great influence on our voting academy as they select the four finalists for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year.”

This year, Few has led the Zags to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings and a 29-2 overall record.

Gonzaga women’s basketball head coach is also up for the award. Lisa Fortier was named as a semifinalist in the women’s category earlier this week.

