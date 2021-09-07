Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few cited for DUI in N. Idaho

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few was cited for drunk driving on Labor Day.

A copy of the police report, obtained by 4 News Now through a records request, shows Few was stopped by Coeur d’Alene Police after he was called in for erratic driving and speeding.

The report shows Few exhibited several signs of intoxication and refused to complete a field sobriety test. He provided breath samples of 0.119 and 0.120. Anything above a 0.08 BAC is above the legal limit.

4 News Now has reached out to Gonzaga University for comment on the situation.

