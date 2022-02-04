Gonzaga men cruise to win against San Diego

by Alex Crescenti

SAN DIEGO, Cali. — The Gonzaga Men’s Basketball team remained perfect in West Coast Conference play with a 92-62 victory against Sand Diego.

Chet Holmgren continued his dominate stretch of play collecting 23 points 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks. As a team Gonzaga shot better than 56% from the field and 41% from 3 point range.

The Bulldogs have now won 28 consecutive conference games and will put that streak on the line when they visit BYU on Saturday evening in Provo. The Cougars were the last WCC team to defeat Gonzaga when they won in Provo in February on 2020. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

