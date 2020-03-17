Gonzaga making changes to available campus services during coronavirus pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — To remain in alignment with recent state emergency declarations, Gonzaga University and Zag Dining announced changes to available campus services on March 17.

Effective immediately, all food service on campus will be suspended with the exception of the COG, which will continue to provide meals on a to-go basis.

The Marketplace and the Hemmingson Center Starbucks will remain open.

Starting March 18, the IT support center will be open to the Gonzaga Community seven days a week.

While remaining open for students and faculty, the Foley Library will be closed to the general public through March 20.

Library Hours & Building Access

During March 16th through March 19th, the Foley Library will only be open to Gonzaga students, faculty, and staff. Our hours for this week are Mon – Fri, 8 am – 5 pm. Faculty and staff will need to swipe their Zagcard to access the building. — Foley Center Library (@GonzagaLibrary) March 13, 2020

In line with further restrictions on recreational facilities, the Rudolph Fitness Center announced its indefinite closure March 16.

