Gonzaga making changes to available campus services during coronavirus pandemic
March 17, 2020 11:39 AM
Zach Walls
Posted:
March 17, 2020 11:39 AM
Updated:
March 17, 2020 11:43 AM Copyright 4 News Now
SPOKANE, Wash. — To remain in alignment with recent state emergency declarations, Gonzaga University and Zag Dining announced changes to available campus services on March 17.
Effective immediately, all food service on campus will be suspended with the exception of the COG, which will continue to provide meals on a to-go basis.
View this post on Instagram
Zag Dining Update: We appreciate your understanding during these rapidly changing times and your support as we work through the community needs of our students, staff and faculty. As of Tuesday, March 17th, we will be making some changes to our dining offerings on campus to align with the rest of the university. The COG dining hall will continue to offer daily meal service, but limited as TO-GO options only. Starbucks and the Marketplace within The Hemmingson Center will remain open. Although hours of operation are subject to change due to current events, these posted hours are our hours of operation for this week. Again, we appreciate your understanding and support through these uncertain times and will continue to update the community with any changes to this plan. Please continue to follow us here for the latest updates and hours of operation moving forward. You can also visit our website, www.ZagDining.com, for more information on how Sodexo is protecting our community through safe food practices, cleanliness standards and policies. Please remember to practice social distancing and stay safe!
A post shared by
Zag Dining (@zagdining) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:22am PDT
The Marketplace and the Hemmingson Center Starbucks will remain open.
Starting March 18, the IT support center will be open to the Gonzaga Community seven days a week.
While remaining open for students and faculty, the Foley Library will be closed to the general public through March 20.
In line with further restrictions on recreational facilities, the Rudolph Fitness Center announced its indefinite closure March 16.
RELATED: Coronavirus Kindness: Gonzaga student helps strangers make ends meet
READ: Gonzaga switching to online-only courses for the rest of Spring semester
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.