Gonzaga hopes to fully return to in-person instruction this fall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Leaders at Gonzaga University announced Monday they hope to fully return to in-person instruction, housing and campus activities for the upcoming fall semester.

The university has been operating in a hybrid model this school year, with most classes being offered virtually. Staff have also been working remotely or in a combination of remote and in-person approaches.

In an email sent to the campus community, President Thayne McCulloh said the goal of returning to full-time, in-person instruction will be dependent on the health, welfare and safety of students, staff and faculty, including the widespread availability of vaccines.

“Presuming we are safely able to do so, our intent is to support ‘in-person’ and face-to-face delivery of those courses that, prior to the pandemic, were delivered in person,” McCulloh said.

McCulloh added that the university is still working to plan spring commencement, summer sessions and study abroad programs, with details likely being released in the coming weeks.

