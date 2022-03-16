Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton helps people experiencing homelessness hours ahead of flight to Portland

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s got a guard with a big heart.

Just hours before he had to catch his flight to Portland, Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton joined the Spokane Quaranteam and helped fill backpacks for those experiencing homelessness.

Bolton and the Quaranteam filled up 25 backpacks that will get handed out during the Quaranteam’s drive to the tournament this weekend. The good deed was held in part with the non-profit organization Giving Back Packs Spokane.

Bolton’s no stranger to giving back too, as he personally delivered shoes to a homeless man earlier this month.

RELATED: Gonzaga basketball player personally delivers shoes for man experiencing homelessness

Bolton and the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on Georgia State in Portland’s Moda Center at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Follow 4 News Now’s Overtime with the Zags coverage for exclusive Gonzaga content all tournament long!

RELATED: ‘Give them a helping hand’: Gonzaga basketball players help collect donations for ‘Giving Backpacks’

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.