Gonzaga grad to compete on ‘Holey Moley’ obstacle golf course show

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A recent Gonzaga graduate will try to putt-putt her way to some serious cash Thursday night.

Mikayla Ratto will compete on Steph Curry’s brain-child, epic obstacle golf course show ‘Holey Moley.’ 4 News Now’s Robyn Nance chatted with Mikayla, who says she is usually pretty good at mini golf

“It was so much fun—all the obstacles, and all those things really make it a level playing field,” said Mikayla. “No matter your golf experience, there can be a huge upset.”

She wouldn’t say much about what she faced, or if she won.

“I can’t tell you that. You’ll have to watch the show to find that out!” Mikayla said.

Mikayla also gave a shout-out to all of her teachers and staff at Gonzaga, and her cousins who live in Spokane.

You can watch Mikayla compete for mini golf glory on ‘Holey Moley’ Thursday night, just tune in to 4 News Now at 8 p.m.

