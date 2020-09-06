Gonzaga gets virtual graduation message from Jimmy Kimmel; still says university doesn’t exist

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University’s 2020 commencement was one for the history books—Jimmy Kimmel even made an appearance congratulating “students who think they are enrolled in this university,” giving a nod to the 2019 joke conspiracy that Gonzaga didn’t exist outside of the NCAA Tournament.

“Hey it’s Jimmy Kimmel and I want to congratulate the Class of 2020 at… Gonzaga Univ—there’s no Gonzaga Univers—who did this?!” Kimmel remarked in the virtual commencement video shared on YouTube. “I don’t know what’s going on, if there are indeed students who think they are enrolled in this ‘university,’ congratulations, I guess. To me it’s a hoax!”

Other speakers included U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, former Zags basketball players Killian Tillie and Zykera Rice, Bruce Hough—father to actress and dancer Julianne Hough—who graduated in 2018, and former Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst.

