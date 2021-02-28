Gonzaga finishes off perfect regular season with blowout over LMU

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have made history finishing off their first undefeated regular season in program history with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount Saturday night.

Corey Kispert celebrated Senior night by leading the way with 24 points. Drew Timme chipped in with 16 points and 7 rebounds as five Zags were in double figures.

Gonzaga is the only unbeaten team in the nation after Baylor fell to Kansas earlier in the night.

With the win Gonzaga finishes the regular season at 24-0, and 15-0 West Coast Conference.

Next up for the Bulldogs is the WCC tournament in Las Vegas that begins next week.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.