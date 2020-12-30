Gonzaga finishes off back-to-back blowouts by taking down Dixie State Tuesday night

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs left little doubt early as they run away from Dixie State 112-67 Tuesday night to stay unbeaten on the season.

Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi both finished with over 20 points, and Freshman Oumar Ballo with his best game as a Zag finishing with 17 off the bench.

Gonzaga improves to 9-0 on the season, they start WCC play Saturday when they play host to San Francisco.

