Gonzaga fans show their spirit from home

Emily Blume by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash.- It’s the sweet 16 weekend in the NCAA tournament as the Zags look to advance to the finals. The Zags are chasing history in the team’s first NCAA tournament title. It’s a big basketball weekend, in a tournament unlike any other. Most Zag fans can’t travel to the tournament, so they’re finding ways to celebrate at home.

Friday afternoon, the parking lot south of McCarthey Athletic Center was full of Gonzaga fans pulling through to score some free Zag swag. Despite the distance, they’re committed to cheering on our beloved local team. This is the 2nd weekend the Gonzaga Alumni Office has given out posters, signs, headbands, tattoos, koozies, and foam fingers.

https://twitter.com/emilyblume_kxly/status/1375553144873054212

As for students, they’re looking at new ways to celebrate too. Last weekend, they were able to bring back the Tent City tradition, in a new way. They called it Tent City: The Remix and it marked the first event they were able to host all year long. They had 35 groups of 6 out on Foley Field to watch the big game, on a big screen, together. Crissy Lubke, the Brand Representative for the Gonzaga Kennel Club said, “It was phenomenal. It was one of the best days of my whole entire college experience.”

Now that we’ve made it to Phase 3, they’re bringing it back this weekend and they’ll be able to kick it up a few notches. This time, they’ll be able to bring in 45 groups. They posted the event on social media Friday afternoon and those spots filled up in less than a minute.

The #gonzaga nation isn't Indi this year- so they're getting creative on how to cheer on the team from afar. This afternoon, GU Alumni gave away free swag (headbands, tattoos, signs, foam fingers) to fans that drove up. How are you supporting the team this year?!@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/7Rnr8C5WAs — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) March 26, 2021

Lubke, a senior, recognizes that it’s not just the fan making sacrifices, but the GU team as well, “It’s a sacrifice we’ve had to make. It’s a sacrifice they’ve had to make, not having the Kennel. We’re like the best student section in the nation and they don’t get to play with that this year.”

Lubke says that the turnout Friday afternoon is a testament to just how committed the Zags fans are. They’ll be cheering on the team, no matter what kind of times we’re living in.

4 games to victory and the Gonzaga community is ready to celebrate a few more wins, in style.

RELATED: Spokane Symphony show their Zag spirit

RELATED: Gonzaga, Creighton presidents bet over upcoming NCAA match

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.