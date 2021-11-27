Gonzaga falls to Duke in a top-5 thriller

by Keith Osso

Copyright 4 News Now

LAS VEGAS — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and the fifth ranked Duke Blue Devils put on the show of the night in Las Veags going back and forth until Duke wins it 84-81 Friday night.

The Bulldogs were in trouble in the first half when both Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren got in foul trouble and Duke built their lead to nine points. But the Zags chipped away cutting the lead to three points at the half.

Both teams exchanged blows in the second half as the lead went back-and-forth the rest of the way.

Julian Strawther had a big night for the Zags finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

With the loss, Gonzaga drops their first regular season loss since 2019 and drop to 6-1 on the season.

Gonzaga returns home Monday night when they host Tarlington State at 7pm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.