Gonzaga extends spring break due to coronavirus, will likely resume classes online later this month

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University is extending its spring break through March 23 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an email sent to faculty, President Thayne McCulloh said classes will likely resume via technology and distance-delivery starting March 23. The university will make a formal decision by mid-day Wednesday, March 18.

Students are currently on spring break. In the email, McCulloh said students who have been living on campus this year but left for break should not make plans to return to campus until further decisions about the capacity to support campus activities are made and communicated.

Students who do not need to be on campus are encouraged to return to their permanent place of residence, if possible. Those unable to go home or to an off-campus location will be able to access campus housing and dining facilities.

Whitworth University decided to start spring break early. Meantime, Washington State University, Eastern Washington University and the University of Washington have all made the decision to move forward with online classes.

