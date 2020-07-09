Gonzaga, Eastern and Idaho players join forces for TBT, backed by Floyd Mayweather

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kyle Wiltjer, Jacob Wiley and Jeff Ledbetter are college basketball names the Inland Northwest knows well. Wiltjer was a Gonzaga Bulldog from 2014-2016, in Wiley’s lone year at Eastern Washington, he was the Big Sky MVP in 2017. Jeff Ledbetter was a three-point sharp shooter at Idaho and has had continued success in the NBA G-League.

They played college ball within 80 miles of each other, and now they’re on one team for this years The Basketball Tournament (TBT). All the games are being held in Columbus, Ohio, as they cut out regional cities to limit travel because of the coronavirus.

The Money Team also includes former Washington Husky Tony Wroten. Floyd “Money” Mayweather, a multi-millionaire boxer, is backing the team and has helped provide jerseys and equipment.

We caught up with all three players ahead of their game Thursday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.