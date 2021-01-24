Gonzaga dominates again, Zags improve to 15-0

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs controlled every aspect of their game against Pacific on the way to a blowout 95-49 win Saturday night in the Kennel.

Drew Timme led the way offensively with 22 points and 7 rebounds, Corey Kispert added 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Freshman point guard Jalen Suggs challenged to become the second player in program history to record a triple-double, but with the game out of hand, was on the bench for the final eight minutes. Suggs finished with 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 15-0 on the season and 6-0 in the WCC.

Next up for Gonzaga is a trip to southern California for a matchup with San Diego Thursday night at 6pm.

