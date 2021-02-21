Gonzaga crushes San Diego to stay perfect

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It wasn’t supposed to be close, and it wasn’t. The no. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs continued to flex their muscles against the West Coast Conference with a 106-69 win over San Diego Saturday night.

Drew Timme with another extremely efficient night finishing with 21 points and 8 rebounds, he only took eight shots.

Jalen Suggs (17), Corey Kispert (16), and Andrew Nembhard (12) all finish in double-digits in points.

The Bulldogs led the entire way with an impressive 51-22 lead at the half and they never looked back.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 22-0 on the season.

Next up, just two games remaining next week both at home, the Zags will host Santa Clara Thursday at 4pm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.