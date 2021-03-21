Gonzaga crushes Norfolk State, easily advance to round of 32

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The number one overall seed Gonzaga Bulldogs got things going late in the first half and ran away from Norfolk State 98-55 Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Corey Kispert led the way for the Bulldogs once again with 23 points including six three’s.

Spokane native Anton Watson had a big game going for 17 points and 7 rebounds, he was 7-7 shooting.

Norfolk State got off to a strong start and stayed within a basket of the Zags for the first ten minutes, but once Gonzaga got the offense rolling, it was all over. The Zags pushed the lead to 20 at the half.

Gonzaga moves on to play 8th seeded Oklahoma in the second round of the tournament Saturday in Indianapolis.

