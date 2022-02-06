Gonzaga cruises to road win over BYU

Team sweeps the Cougars with another huge game from Chet Holmgren

by Alex Crescenti

Provo, Utah. — In what was supposed to be Gonzaga’s biggest conference road game, the Bulldogs made short work of BYU (17-8), beating the Cougars 90-57 to improve to 19-2 on the season.

All five of the Gonzaga starters were in double digit scoring on the night, with Freshman Chet Holmgren leading the way with 20 points. Holmgren also added 17 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks. The 17 rebounds is a season high so far for him.

The defense of the Bulldogs was also on display Saturday night. They limited BYU to just 29% shooting from the field and 23% from beyond the arc, while creating 12 steals and 9 blocks.

Gonzaga will now return home to play Pacific (7-13) on Thursday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 P.M.

