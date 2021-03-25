Gonzaga, Creighton presidents bet over upcoming NCAA match

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is set to face off against the Creighton Bluejays this Sunday, and the steaks have never been higher. And yes, we mean steaks.

Creighton President Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson tweeted at Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh on Wednesday, betting a box of Omaha Steaks that the Bluejays will win this weekend.

“Are you in?” Hendrickson tweeted, to which McCulloh responded, “I am IN!!”

McCulloh’s contribution? A box of wine and Gala Apples.

Dear @CreightonPres: I am IN!! I accept your challenge & have a case of FABULOUS wine + a box of Gala Apples that says @ZagMBB ultimately prevails against the mighty @BluejayMBB at the @marchmadness Sweet Sixteen! A @JesuitColleges matchup for the ages!! @GonzagaBulldogs #GoZags pic.twitter.com/WT6BHkmj5r — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) March 24, 2021

The game will tip off at 11:10 a.m. PST. on Sunday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.