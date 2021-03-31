Celebrate the Final Four with virtual ‘Zag Madness’

Michael Conroy Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with Gonzaga guard Martynas Arlauskas (5) after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a year that has kept people apart, Gonzaga University has found a way to bring people together and celebrate a year of wins with the Zag Madness Virtual Pre-Game Experience for the Final Four game on Saturday.

It will include games, chat rooms, menus for restaurants, a live virtual DJ, a photo gallery and be a place for people to share their Zag spirit for the game this Saturday.

The virtual experience will begin this Saturday April 3.

People must register in order to be part of it.

