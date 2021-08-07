Gonzaga community mourns loss of beloved Jesuit

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga University community is mourning over the loss of beloved community member Fr. Stephen R. Kuder S.J., who passed away this week.

The university’s president Thayne McCulloh said Kuder died on Thursday after battling cancer and a breakthrough case of COVID-19, just five days after his 79th birthday. He was surrounded by family members and fellow Jesuits.

Kuder graduated from the university in 1966 and later became a faculty a member in 1977.

“Fr. Kuder’s impact as a priest, advisor, professor, Rector, Trustee, residence hall chaplain, friend and colleague at Gonzaga University spanned several generations, and his infectious smile, famous quotes, and messages of love will endure for many more,” he said.

Plans to celebrate Kuder’s life are underway and the university will share details later on.

Read the full announcement here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.