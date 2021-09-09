Gonzaga coach Mark Few’s driver’s license suspended following DUI citation, court docs show

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Gonzaga men’s basketball coach is facing fallout from a DUI citation.

Court documents showed Mark Few’s driver’s license was suspended Wednesday. This comes after reports showed Few was cited for drunk driving over Labor Day weekend in Coeur d’Alene.

A copy of the police report, obtained by 4 News Now through a records request, shows Few was stopped by Coeur d’Alene Police after he was called in for erratic driving and speeding.

The report shows Few exhibited several signs of intoxication and refused to complete a field sobriety test. He provided breath samples of 0.119 and 0.120. Anything above a 0.08 BAC is above the legal limit.

On Tuesday, Few released a statement apologizing to the community for his actions. He said in part, “I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example. The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment. Regardless of the outcome of the pending investigation, I will never allow such a lapse in judgment to occur again.”

