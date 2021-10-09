Gonzaga Coach Mark Few to miss first few games following DUI citation

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga coach Mark Few says he will miss the first few games, including Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel ‘as a consequence of my error in judgment’.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department cited few for DUI over Labor Day weekend. Few gave breath samples of 0.119 and 0.120. Anything above a 0.08 BAC is above the legal limit.

Few said he’s had a month to reflect on his “regretful decisions” on that day, saying he’s committed to learning from the mistake.

Few said he will be missing out in Saturday’s event as well as the first three games of the Gonzaga men’s basketball season.

“I know this impacts our student-athletes and the coaching staff as we begin the season. I understand the severity of my actions and am sorry for the impact this consequence has on our team. Thank you again to those who have supported me, my family, and our program throughout this process,” Few’s statement read.

Athletic Director Chris Standiford also sent a statement following Few’s announcement.

“Given Coach Few’s announcement, as Athletic Director I believe it is possible to both address the seriousness of an incident and the need for accountability, while extending support and compassion to one who both accepts responsibility and commits to resolve their failing,” Standiford said.

He went on to say Few’s statement “regarding full accountability are a reflection of his character and consistent with his demonstrated leadership approach over two decades. Even as the University continues to work through and address this matter with Coach Few, I continue to have full faith and confidence in his leadership of this program,” Standiford’s statement said.

