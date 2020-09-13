Gonzaga cancels in-person classes, activities Monday due to air quality

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University is canceling all in-person classes and activities Monday due to Spokane’s hazardous air quality.

For now, the cancellations are only in place on Monday, but the University will decide by 6 p.m. if they will continue through to Tuesday.

The @GonzagaU community was notified today that in-person instructional activities and co-curricular activities are suspended tomorrow due to hazardous air quality. Normal activities will resume on Tuesday, but the community will be informed if otherwise tomorrow at 6 p.m. — The Gonzaga Bulletin (@GonzagaBulletin) September 13, 2020

According to the University, only essential employees are to report to campus, and professors are to decide whether to move their classes online for the day or cancel them altogether. Service like the school’s dining area and library are still available.

Students are urged to remain indoors as much as possible while still social distancing.

