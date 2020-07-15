Gonzaga cancels fall study abroad programs over COVID-19 concerns

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University has canceled all study abroad programs for the fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Gonzaga Bulletin made the announcement on Twitter, reporting that students are to instead enroll in main campus classes and find on- or off-campus housing.

All study abroad programs for Fall 2020 have been canceled according @zagsabroad and @GonzagaU administrators. If affected students decide to still attend GU for the Fall semester, they are to enroll in Main campus classes and find either on or off campus housing. — The Gonzaga Bulletin (@GonzagaBulletin) July 15, 2020

The decision was made due to the uncertainty of traveling abroad, and the possibility of students not being allowed back into the U.S. or being allowed to leave the country they are studying in.

RELATED: US-Canada border closure to be extended another month, officials say

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.