Gonzaga calls off men’s basketball games through December 14 over COVID concerns

Team huddle as Gonzaga finishes off the Mountaineers. Courtesy: ESPN

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is calling off all games through December 14 due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution and the well-being of student-athletes, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols Gonzaga has made the decision to pause men’s basketball competitions through December 14,” said sports information director Barrett Henderson.

Two Gonzaga players were out for their game against Auburn on November 27 after testing positive for COVID-19, and their game against Baylor, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to positive tests.

Gonzaga has not disclosed which players contracted the virus.

