Gonzaga Bulldogs take home major all-conference honors

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SAN MATEO, Calif. — The top-ranked Zags have dominated this year’s West Coast Conference honors.

Mark Few was selected as the WCC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year, his fourth time receiving the honor in the last five seasons. Few has led Gonzaga to its first-ever unbeaten regular season finish in program history. Few has also led the Bulldogs to their ninth straight WCC regular season title.

Corey Kispert was titled the Player of the Year, Jalen Suggs was named the Newcomer of the Year and Andrew Nembhard was named the Sixth Man of the Year league officials announced Tuesday.

Kispert, Suggs, Joel Ayayi and Drew Timme were selected First Team All-WCC; Nembhard was named to All-Conference Second Team; Suggs and Oumar Ballo were on the conference’s All-Freshman Team.

It is the only the fourth time in league history that four players from the same team have been named first team, and the first time since Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura, Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins earned First Team honors in 2018-19.

The West Coast Conference Championships begin Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tournament, played inside the Orleans Arena, ends with the championship game on March 9.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs made history finishing off their first undefeated regular season in program history with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount Saturday night.

RELATED: Gonzaga finishes off perfect regular season with blowout over LMU

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.