Gonzaga blows out Northern Arizona for win number ten of the season

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The fourth ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs took care of business in a one-sided win over Northern Arizona 95-49 Monday night in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Freshman Chet Holmgren led the way with a career high 20 points to go along with his 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

Anton Watson scored a season-high 17 points and Drew Timme chipped in with 14 in limited minutes.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 10-2 on the season and 7-0 at home.

The Zags now have a week off for the Christmas holiday, they will return to action next Tuesday at home against Northern Alabama.

