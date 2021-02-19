Gonzaga blows out Gaels, stay perfect on the season

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The no. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs wasted no time once again jumping out to a double-digit lead and they cruised to 87-65 win over rival Saint Mary’s Thursday night.

Senior Corey Kispert leads the way once again scoring 20 points. Joel Ayayi chips in with 16, and Drew Timme finishes with a dozen.

Gonzaga led this game by 27 points at the half playing suffocating defense and their usual 50 plus point half.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 21-0 on the season.

Next up for the Bulldogs, they will host San Diego Saturday night at 5pm.

