Gonzaga beats Santa Clara, clinches WCC regular season title

by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the night when Gonzaga honored four seniors, the top ranked Bulldogs also clinched the WCC regular season title with a 81-69 win against Santa Clara.

Despite the win, Gonzaga struggled to shoot the ball well with only 40% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc. The Broncos were able to cut the Bulldogs lead to only 6 in the 2nd half, but Andrew Nembhard and Chet Holmgren each came up with big 3 point shots to help Gonzaga finally pull away from Santa Clara in the final minutes.

This title makes it 10 in a row for Gonzaga as they extended their unbeaten streak at home to 67 games. The last time the Bulldogs were beaten at home was in January in 2018 which means none of the players on the current roster have experienced a loss inside the McCarthy Athletic Center.

In addition to Rasair Bolton, Andrew Nembhard, Matthew Lang, and Will Graves, there will be questions as it whether or not this was the final home game for Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren, who could both declare for the NBA after the conclusion of the season.

Gonzaga will now finish out the regular season with a trip to the Bay area to take on San Francisco (21-7) on Thursday and Sant Mary’s (22-6) on Saturday evening.

