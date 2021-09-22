Gonzaga basketball’s Kraziness in the Kennel, Fan Fest a go for 2021

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kraziness in the Kennel is a go!

Gonzaga basketball will hold the annual event on Saturday, Oct. 9. Kraziness gives basketball fans a chance to watch the new teams. It was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Fan Fest will also be held this year on Oct. 16.

Both events are free to attend, but those looking to go will need a ticket. A limited number of tickets will be available online on October 4.

Earlier this week, Gonzaga announced an updated fan attendance policy. It requires guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. It will be in place for both Kraziness in the Kennel and Fan Fest.

“We are looking forward to hosting these annual public events for our basketball program,” said Director of Athletics Chris Standiford. “We are excited to have our students and fans back in The Kennel to celebrate the start of the season.”

