Gonzaga basketball’s Chet Holmgren named to Kareem Abdual-Jabbar Award watch list

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list.

The award recognizes the top centers in men’s basketball.

Holmgren has not yet played in his first game as a Zag, but he was the No. 1 basketball recruit this past year.

He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, Morgan Wooten National Player of the Year and Sports Illustrated All-American Player of the Year, among many other awards.

Holmgren, who stands at seven feet tall, averaged 21 points and 12.3 rebounds per game during his senior season.

