Gonzaga basketball players react to NCAA tournament cancellations

Zach Walls



SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, the NCAA announced the cancellation of both the women’s and men’s 2020 Division I basketball tournaments.

Both of Gonzaga’s teams were locks to participate, with all signs pointing towards both teams getting to play in Spokane. Multiple student-athletes took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

This sucks. — Jill Townsend (@jtown_32) March 12, 2020

Duke University and the University of Kansas both dropped out of the NCAA tournament and suspended athletic travel indefinitely, after the NCAA decided to ban fans from attending basketball games on Wednesday.

Graduate transfer senior point guard Ryan Woolridge and senior guard Katie Campbell vented their frustrations, as well:

So you telling me I transferred to not play in the tournament 😒 — Ryan Woolridge (@_CallMeSmoove) March 12, 2020

I know I couldn’t have played in it this year. But this is sickening and I feel so terrible for not only my teammates but every other team, and especially their seniors — Katie Campbell (@kcampbell_3) March 12, 2020

Gonzaga men’s head coach Mark Few told ESPN:

“Extremely disappointed. I think all of us felt that we could postpone and even postpone into May and, if we needed to cancel, we could cancel then. But if that’s what they’re doing, I guess that’s what they’re doing.”

