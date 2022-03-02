Gonzaga basketball player personally delivers shoes for man experiencing homelessness

Credit: Rasir Bolton/ Spokane Quaranteam

SPOKANE, Wash.– Size 17 shoes are hard to come by, but that didn’t stop a Gonzaga basketball player from finding a few pairs to help a man in need.

Spokane Quaranteam founder Rick Clark shared to the group’s Facebook page that a local homeless outreach group was trying to track down a pair of shoes that size. He said the pair a very tall man experiencing homelessness had on were on their last leg.

Since finding a size 17 is hard to do, Clark reached out to Zags player Rasir Bolton for help.

Bolton said that’s something he thinks he could help with and went off to practice.

Then Bolton sent Clark a photo of him delivering not one, but two pairs of size 17 basketball shoes. Bolton himself personally dropped the shoes off.

Clark and Bolton met when Clark was invited to speak to a group of athletes at Gonzaga when the NCAA started allowing them to make money from their name, image and likeness. Clark said the professor wanted a different angle and he talked about using their influence to do good things in the community.

From day one, Clark said Bolton was in love with his mission and calls to offer help any chance he gets.

“He’s an amazing young man,” Clark said.

