Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few pleads guilty to driving under the influence

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Few was arrested on Labor Day in Coeur d’Alene and pleaded guilty on Friday.

Court records show a firefighter saw him driving erratically and speeding, then called the police. He was stopped shortly thereafter near Coeur d’Alene High School.

The responding officer said Few smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. He was placed under arrest and taken to Kootenai Health for a blood draw. He ultimately provided breath samples of 0.0119 and 0.120, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.

Few was never booked into jail.

He released a statement a few days after the incident, apologizing to fans and players. In court on Friday, he said “I’m pleading guilty because I am guilty.”

The university suspended Few from the first four events of the season, including Kraziness in the Kennel, two exhibition games and the regular season opener.

As a result of his guilty plea, he must use an ignition interlock device in his car until January 2023, do 24 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine.

