Gonzaga baseball picked to repeat West Coast Conference champs in 2022

by Will Wixey

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Gonzaga, the defending champions of the West Coast Conference, are favored to repeat in 2022.

In the WCC’s annual preseason coaches poll, Gonzaga’s baseball program was picked to win it all again. The Zags had nine of the ten first-place votes in the poll, with BYU earning the one other vote.

The Bulldogs clinched an NCAA Tournament berth last year after winning its fifth crown. It was their highest-ever regional seed after beating second-place San Diego in the final series of the season.

Gonzaga had four preseason all-conference selections, with catcher Stephen Lund, and pitchers William Kempner, Trystan Vrieling and Gabriel Hughes earning the honors.

Lund led the Zags in home runs before his injury, picking up 33 hits and 25 runs in his 31 appearances. The trio of pitchers, Kempner, Vrieling, and Hughes, are all ranked among the top 250 college baseball prospects in the nation on D1Baseball.com.

Hughes made Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-America Team as a Multiple Position Athlete, the seventh Zag in program history to be named to the list. Hughes hit .247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI. He struck out 67 batters with 30 walks in a total of 61.1 innings of work.

Kempner is positioned to take the Zags’ starting role on the mound. D1Baseball.com’s Shotgun Spratling wrote that Kempner “might be the nastiest sidewinder on the West Coast since former Bulldogs closer Wyatt Mills … His heavy fastball can get into the mid-90s while darting and diving all over the place.”

Vrieling led the GU staff in saves and appearances in 2021, finishing third on the team in strikeouts in conference play en route to All-Freshman Team honors in 2021.

The Bulldogs square off with New Mexico for the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona on Friday. You can view live stats and streaming options on GoZags.com.

